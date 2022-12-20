Global News published this video item, entitled “Heavy snow on BC’s South Coast wreaks havoc on roads, transit and schools” – below is their description.

Snow is blanketing B.C.’s South Coast once again and causing havoc on the roads for transit users and at Vancouver’s airport. Major accumulations have been piling up across the region all night.

As of 6 a.m. Tuesday, 32 cm of snow has fallen on the Malahat on Vancouver Island, 30 cm at Victoria’s airport, 30 cm in Nanaimo, 25 cm in Pitt Meadows, 24 cm at Vancouver’s airport and 23 cm in White Rock.

BC Ferries has been forced to cancel most sailings as the snow is making the approaches to terminals unpassable.

All sailings from Nanaimo South are cancelled until at least mid-morning Tuesday after staff determined that the roads are just not safe enough for staff and customers to get to the terminals.

For more info, please go to https://globalnews.ca/news/9361528/snow-bc-tuesday-road-conditions-transit-school-closures/

Subscribe to Global News Channel HERE: http://bit.ly/20fcXDc

Like Global News on Facebook HERE: http://bit.ly/255GMJQ

Follow Global News on Twitter HERE: http://bit.ly/1Toz8mt

Follow Global News on Instagram HERE: https://bit.ly/2QZaZIB

#GlobalNews #BC #Snow

Global News YouTube Channel