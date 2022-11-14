CNN published this video item, entitled “Hear what Biden and Xi said to each other in first meeting as heads of state” – below is their description.

President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping sat down face-to-face for the first time since Biden took office in a meeting that could have long-lasting consequences for the world’s most important bilateral relationship. #CNN #News CNN YouTube Channel

