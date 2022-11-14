Hear what Biden and Xi said to each other in first meeting as heads of state

by
Hear what biden and xi said to each other in first meeting as heads of state

CNN published this video item, entitled “Hear what Biden and Xi said to each other in first meeting as heads of state” – below is their description.

President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping sat down face-to-face for the first time since Biden took office in a meeting that could have long-lasting consequences for the world’s most important bilateral relationship. #CNN #News

CNN YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

About This Source - CNN

The video item below is a piece of English language content from CNN. CNN is an American news-based pay television channel owned by CNN Worldwide, a unit of the WarnerMedia News & Sports division of AT&T-owned WarnerMedia. CNN was founded in 1980 by American media proprietor Ted Turner as a 24-hour cable news channel.

Recent from CNN:

Military analyst says he is ‘concerned’ for Ukraine heading into winter

Category: News

Watch Pelosi announce she will not seek reelection to House leadership

Category: News

Woman killed while visiting husband’s grave in Ukraine

Category: News

In This Story: Joe Biden

Joe Biden is an American politician serving as the 46th and current president of the United States. A member of the Democratic Party, he served as the 47th vice president from 2009 to 2017 under Barack Obama and represented Delaware in the United States Senate from 1973 to 2009.

He is married to Dr Jill Biden.

Books by Joe Biden #Ad

6 Recent Items: Joe Biden

Republicans gain control of U.S. House of Representatives

Category: News

Zelenskiy Softens Stance on Poland Missile Origin After Biden Comment

Category: News

Nancy Pelosi to address “future plans” after Republicans win US House majority | LIVE

Category: News

What can Republicans achieve after winning the House majority? I DW News

Category: News

One-on-one with Kevin Rudd: Rebuilding strategic trust

Category: News

US midterm elections: Republicans narrowly wins House

Category: News

In This Story: XI Jinping

Xi Jinping has been the President of China since 2013 and General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and Chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC) since 2012.

Books #Ad

2 Recent Items: XI Jinping

China, Philippines look to cooperation on various fronts

Category: News

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.