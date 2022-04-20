Hear lawmaker’s blistering rebuke after colleague’s baseless ‘grooming’ accusations

Don Lemon talks to Michigan State Sen. Mallory McMorrow (D) about her fiery response to a Republican colleague’s fundraising email that accused her of wanting to “groom and sexualize kindergartners.” State Sen. Lana Theis provided no evidence to back up the charge. CNN has reached out to Theis for a statement. #CNN #News

