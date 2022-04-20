CNN published this video item, entitled “Hear lawmaker’s blistering rebuke after colleague’s baseless ‘grooming’ accusations” – below is their description.

Don Lemon talks to Michigan State Sen. Mallory McMorrow (D) about her fiery response to a Republican colleague’s fundraising email that accused her of wanting to “groom and sexualize kindergartners.” State Sen. Lana Theis provided no evidence to back up the charge. CNN has reached out to Theis for a statement. #CNN #News CNN YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.