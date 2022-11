CNN published this video item, entitled “Hear from US journalist who was detained for wearing a rainbow shirt in Qatar” – below is their description.

CNN’s Poppy Harlow, Don Lemon, and Kaitlan Collins speak to journalist Grant Wahl who was temporarily detained by security for wearing a rainbow shirt while covering the World Cup in Qatar. #CNN #News CNN YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.