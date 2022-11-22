This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.
GBNews published this video item, entitled “Headliners: ‘NHS prescribes warmth to respiratory patients and pays their heating bills’ | Telegraph” – below is their description.
’It saves money and it’s better than Russia.’
@CareyMarx reacts to The Telegraph headline ‘NHS prescribes warmth to respiratory patients and pays their heating bills.’
About This Source - GBNews
GB News is a free-to-air television and radio news channel in the United Kingdom. The channel is available on Freeview, Freesat, Sky, YouView, Virgin Media and via the internet. Since 4 January 2022, an audio simulcast of the station has been available on DAB+ radio.
