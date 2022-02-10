GBNews published this video item, entitled “Headliners | Cressida Dick steps down as Met Police Commissioner” – below is their description.

'The fact Sadiq Khan wants to get rid of her makes me think maybe she is good, because he doesn't do anything right' Headliners react to Cressida Dick stepping down as Commissioner of the Met Police.

