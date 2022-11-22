He provokes Republican voters during wrestling matches. Why he no longer feels safe

He provokes republican voters during wrestling matches. Why he no longer feels safe

CNN published this video item, entitled "He provokes Republican voters during wrestling matches. Why he no longer feels safe"

Daniel Harnsberger, aka “The Progressive Liberal,” often the bad guy at wrestling matches in the Republican-voting mining towns of Appalachia and some southern states, speaks to CNN’s Elle Reeve about the moment he realized things had changed. #CNN #News

