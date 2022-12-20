Hayman Capital’s Kyle Bass on China’s Covid shift and what it means for global business

by
CNBC Television published this video item, entitled “Hayman Capital’s Kyle Bass on China’s Covid shift and what it means for global business” – below is their description.

Kyle Bass, founder and CIO of Hayman Capital Management, joins CNBC’s ‘Squawk Box’ to discuss China’s move to reopen its economy following nearly three years of stringent Covid-19 restrictions.

