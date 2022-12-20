BBC News published this video item, entitled “Harvey Weinstein found guilty in second sex crimes trial – BBC News” – below is their description.

Former Hollywood film mogul Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty by a Los Angeles jury of raping a woman. The two-month trial heard how Weinstein used his influence to lure women into private meetings before attacking them. The 70-year-old Oscar winner is facing up to 24 years in prison when he is sentenced. BBC News YouTube Channel

