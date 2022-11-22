Harris Condemns Anti-LGBTQ Hate After Colorado Springs Shooting

by
Harris condemns anti-lgbtq hate after colorado springs shooting

Bloomberg Quicktake: Now published this video item, entitled "Harris Condemns Anti-LGBTQ Hate After Colorado Springs Shooting"

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris answered questions from reporters on Tuesday, during her visit on board a Philippine Coast Guard ship.

She was asked about the shooting that left five people dead in an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs.

Harris said “We all have to speak out about what this kind of violence does and what it means. And it is not reflective of who we are and who we believe ourselves to be as Americans.”

Kamala Harris

 

Kamala Devi Harris is an American politician and attorney who has served as the junior United States senator from California since 2017. She is the Democratic vice presidential nominee for the 2020 election.

