NBC News published this video item, entitled “Hallie Jackson NOW – Nov. 22 | NBC News NOW” – below is their description.
The White House starts a “six-week sprint” to give new booster shots to people across the U.S., the suspected gunman from the Colorado Springs nightclub shooting is now released from the hospital, and the Supreme Court clears the release of Donald Trump’s taxes to House Democrats.NBC News YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.