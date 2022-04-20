Hallie Jackson NOW – April 19 | NBC News NOW

Caution - Russia Ukraine Conflict

Officials say the U.S. is preparing to send new aid to Ukraine, Boris Johnson apologizes to Parliament for breaking Covid-19 rules early in the pandemic, and Johnny Depp took the stand accusing his ex-wife, Amber Heard, of lying about allegations of domestic abuse.

NBC News is the news division of the American broadcast television network NBC.

NBC News aired the first, regularly scheduled news program in American broadcast television history on February 21, 1940.

Boris Johnson has been Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and Leader of the Conservative Party since 2019.

Covid-19 is the official WHO name given to the novel coronavirus which broke out in late 2019 and began to spread in the early months of 2020.

Symptoms of coronavirus

The main symptoms of coronavirus are:

  • a persistent new cough (non productive, dry)
  • a high temperature (e.g. head feels warm to the touch)
  • shortness of breath (if this is abnormal for the individual, or increased)

The National Broadcasting Company is an American English-language commercial broadcast television and radio network which is the flagship property of and owned by Comcast.

Ukraine is a large country in Eastern Europe known for its Orthodox churches, Black Sea coastline and forested mountains.

