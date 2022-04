Fox News published this video item, entitled “Gutfeld: We pass laws and then criminals ignore them” – below is their description.

‘Gutfeld!’ panel discusses why convicted murderer Luis Angle Hernadez wants to get the name of ‘ultra-woke’ district attorney George Gascón tattooed on his face. Fox News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.