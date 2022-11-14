Sky News published this video item, entitled “Gun salute marks King Charles’s first birthday as monarch” – below is their description.

A gun salute has been held in London’s Green Park to mark King Charles’s 74th birthday – his first as sovereign head of state. An official photograph was also released as part of the celebrations, showing him in his new role as ranger of Windsor Great Park. #skynews #kingcharles #royalfamily Sky News YouTube Channel

