BBC News published this video item, entitled “Growing evidence of Taliban reprisal arrests and killings in Afghanistan – BBC News” – below is their description.
A number of women who participated in protests demanding women’s rights in Afghanistan are missing.
The Taliban deny they are holding them.
They say they have granted a general amnesty to all those who worked with the previous regime.
But the UN has raised alarm about a pattern of reprisals against activists, journalists, former government officials and security forces.BBC News YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.