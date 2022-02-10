BBC News published this video item, entitled “Growing evidence of Taliban reprisal arrests and killings in Afghanistan – BBC News” – below is their description.

A number of women who participated in protests demanding women’s rights in Afghanistan are missing. The Taliban deny they are holding them. They say they have granted a general amnesty to all those who worked with the previous regime. But the UN has raised alarm about a pattern of reprisals against activists, journalists, former government officials and security forces. BBC News YouTube Channel

