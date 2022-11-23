NBC News published this video item, entitled “Growing Concern Over Corporate Investors Taking Advantage Of Renters” – below is their description.

There’s a growing trend of corporate investors buying up single-family homes across the country and then renting them out. In an NBC News investigation, Gabe Gutierrez takes a closer look at one Ohio company that’s come under scrutiny for its property management and eviction practices, with allegations that it’s taking advantage of low-income tenants. NBC News YouTube Channel

