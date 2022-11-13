The Telegraph published this video item, entitled “Group H: Predictions and analysis of the World Cup 2022 group stages” – below is their description.

The Telegraph’s Thom Gibbs and Jeremy Wilson offer their expert opinions on who they think will qualify from Group H at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Cristiano Ronaldo will play in possibly his last major international tournament for Portugal, with the same to be said for Uruguay’s Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani. South Korea and Ghana will prove no pushovers in a another possible candidate for the ‘group of death’.

Subscribe to The Telegraph with our special offer: just £1 for 3 months. Start your free trial now:

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/customer/subscribe/digitalsub/3for1/?WT.mc_id=tmgoff_pvid_conversion-subscription_editorial-iniative_03-22_EGW-13_organic_youtube

Get the latest headlines: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/

Telegraph.co.uk and YouTube.com/TelegraphTV are websites of The Telegraph, the UK’s best-selling quality daily newspaper providing news and analysis on UK and world events, business, sport, lifestyle and culture.

The Telegraph YouTube Channel