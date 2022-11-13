Group H: Predictions and analysis of the World Cup 2022 group stages

by
Group h: predictions and analysis of the world cup 2022 group stages

The Telegraph published this video item, entitled “Group H: Predictions and analysis of the World Cup 2022 group stages” – below is their description.

The Telegraph’s Thom Gibbs and Jeremy Wilson offer their expert opinions on who they think will qualify from Group H at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Cristiano Ronaldo will play in possibly his last major international tournament for Portugal, with the same to be said for Uruguay’s Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani. South Korea and Ghana will prove no pushovers in a another possible candidate for the ‘group of death’.

Subscribe to The Telegraph with our special offer: just £1 for 3 months. Start your free trial now:

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/customer/subscribe/digitalsub/3for1/?WT.mc_id=tmgoff_pvid_conversion-subscription_editorial-iniative_03-22_EGW-13_organic_youtube

Get the latest headlines: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/

Telegraph.co.uk and YouTube.com/TelegraphTV are websites of The Telegraph, the UK’s best-selling quality daily newspaper providing news and analysis on UK and world events, business, sport, lifestyle and culture.

The Telegraph YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

About This Source - The Telegraph

The Daily Telegraph, known online as The Telegraph, is a national British daily broadsheet newspaper published in London by Telegraph Media Group and distributed across the United Kingdom and internationally. It was founded by Arthur B. Sleigh in 1855 as Daily Telegraph & Courier.

Recent from The Telegraph:

Nancy Pelosi to step down as leader after Democrats lose control of the House

Category: Agriculture, News

Autumn Budget analysis: The figures are dire, UK to have worst economic decline in Europe next year

Category: Agriculture, Energy, News

A Russian military air-field goes up in flames after a Ukrainian missile strike in northern Crimea

Category: Agriculture, Media, News

In This Story: Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro GOIH ComM is a Portuguese professional footballer who plays as a forward for Serie A club Juventus and captains the Portugal national team.

7 Recent Items: Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo Recalls Telling His Kids Their Baby Brother Died

Category: Entertainment, Mergers & Acquisitions

EXCLUSIVE: Gary Neville REACTS to Cristiano Ronaldo interview!

Category: Premier League

1 AMAZING Premier League goal from EVERY nation | World Cup 2022

Category: Media, Premier League

10 amazing goals that defined the 2006 World Cup – Ronaldo, Zidane, Rodriguez | BBC Sport

Category: Sport

#shorts Soccer megastar Cristiano Ronaldo launches NFT collection with Binance

Category: Business, Finance

1 AMAZING Premier League goal from EVERY nation | World Cup 2022

Category: Media, Premier League

10 amazing goals that defined the 2018 World Cup – Messi Mbappe Ronaldo | BBC Sport

Category: Sport

In This Story: Edinson Cavani

3 Recent Items: Edinson Cavani

How did Nick Pope save this?! 🤯 #shorts

Category: Media, Premier League

Ronaldo chop & Cavani chip 🔥 | Best Premier League skills | October

Category: Premier League

“I’D START CAVANI OVER RONALDO!” 👀 Darren Bent says Ronaldo is a ‘defensive liability’ for Man Utd

Category: Sport

In This Story: Ghana

Ghana, officially the Republic of Ghana, is a country along the Gulf of Guinea and the Atlantic Ocean, in the subregion of West Africa.

Ghana means “Warrior King” in the Soninke language.

2 Recent Items: Ghana

The World Cup Dream: Qatar | Episode 1

Category: News

Accra targets forex dealers as Ghanaian cedi loses value rapidly

Category: Manufacturing, News

In This Story: Portugal

Portugal is a southern European country on the Iberian Peninsula, bordering Spain. Its location on the Atlantic Ocean has influenced many aspects of its culture: salt cod and grilled sardines are national dishes, the Algarve’s beaches are a major destination and much of the nation’s architecture dates to the 1500s–1800s, when Portugal had a powerful maritime empire. 

2 Recent Items: Portugal

Bruno Fernandes appears to snub Cristiano Ronaldo as Portugal meet for World Cup

Category: News

Tommy Fleetwood Final Round Winning Highlights | 2022 Nedbank Golf Challenge

Category: Golf

In This Story: Qatar

Qatar is a peninsular Arab country whose terrain comprises arid desert and a long Persian (Arab) Gulf shoreline of beaches and dunes. Also on the coast is the capital, Doha, known for its futuristic skyscrapers and other ultramodern architecture inspired by ancient Islamic design, such as the limestone Museum of Islamic Art. The museum sits on the city’s Corniche waterfront promenade.

2 Recent Items: Qatar

Inside the £220-a-day containers fans will stay in at World Cup in Qatar

Category: News

World Cup: Fans shouldn’t have to choose football or beliefs, says Lionesses captain

Category: News

In This Story: South Korea

South Korea, an East Asian nation on the southern half of the Korean Peninsula, shares one of the world’s most heavily militarized borders with North Korea. It’s equally known for its green, hilly countryside dotted with cherry trees and centuries-old Buddhist temples, plus its coastal fishing villages, sub-tropical islands and high-tech cities such as Seoul, the capital.

2 Recent Items: South Korea

South Koreans pray for success on Suneung college entrance exam

Category: News

Families demand accountability after Itaewon Halloween crush in South Korea – BBC News

Category: News

In This Story: Uruguay

Uruguay is a South American country known for its verdant interior and beach-lined coast. The capital, Montevideo, revolves around Plaza Independencia, once home to a Spanish citadel. It leads to Ciudad Vieja (Old City), with art deco buildings, colonial homes and Mercado del Puerto, an old port market with many steakhouses. La Rambla, a waterfront promenade, passes fish stalls, piers and parks. 

2 Recent Items: Uruguay

Uruguay aim for Sevens Series consistency!

Category: Media, Rugby Union

Uruguay ambassador to China speaks highly of China’s achievements

Category: Manufacturing, Media, News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.