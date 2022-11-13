The Telegraph published this video item, entitled “Group F: Predictions and analysis of the World Cup 2022 group stages” – below is their description.

The Telegraph’s Thom Gibbs and Jeremy Wilson offer their expert opinions on who they think will qualify from Group F at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Croatia reached the final of the last tournament with superstar Luka Modric pulling the strings, but can Belgium’s Kevin de Bruyne fire his team to qualification in a group also featuring Canada and Morocco?

