7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “Green bridges changing the way we live in the River City | 7NEWS” – below is their description.

From a 30 minute drive, to a five minute walk. Green bridges will change the way we live in the River City. In our Future Brisbane 2032 series, partnering with the @CourierMail, we explore our new Olympic connections activating areas that were previously unexplored. 7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.