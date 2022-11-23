“Greed has taken over”: Why forced financing has some consumers driving away from buying a vehicle

by
"greed has taken over": why forced financing has some consumers driving away from buying a vehicle

Global News published this video item, entitled “”Greed has taken over”: Why forced financing has some consumers driving away from buying a vehicle” – below is their description.

After waiting months to find an electric vehicle, Dan West and Bryan Balmer, from Vancouver, B.C., thought the search was finally over.

They saw an advertisement for a used 2020 Volkswagen E-Golf and arrived at the local dealership to take it for a test drive. However, the joy of getting behind a new set of wheels quickly subsided when they offered to pay cash for the car.

“We had the money and it made no sense to finance something that we didn’t have to finance,” said West.

However, West and Balmer said the dealership refused their cash offer and told them the only option was to finance the vehicle.

“They wanted us to finance it or some portion of it, but there had to be something financed,” said West, adding nowhere in the advertisement did it state cash offers were not accepted.

For more info, please go to https://globalnews.ca/news/9295833/forced-financing-consumers-buying-vehicle/

Subscribe to Global News Channel HERE: http://bit.ly/20fcXDc

Like Global News on Facebook HERE: http://bit.ly/255GMJQ

Follow Global News on Twitter HERE: http://bit.ly/1Toz8mt

Follow Global News on Instagram HERE: https://bit.ly/2QZaZIB

#GlobalNews #carbuying #consumer #cardealership

Global News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Global News

Global News is the news and current affairs division of the Canadian Global Television Network, based in Vancouver, Canada.

Recent from Global News:

Beijing residents refuse building lockdown, COVID-19 testing

Category: News

Manitoba RCMP provides update about kidnapping in Portage La Prairie | LIVE

Category: News

Italy resort island landslide leaves 1 dead, up to 10 people missing

Category: Construction, News

In This Story: Vancouver

Vancouver, a bustling west coast seaport in British Columbia, is among Canada’s densest cities. A popular filming location, it’s surrounded by mountains, and also has thriving art, theatre and music scenes.

2 Recent Items: Vancouver

Canucks @ Avalanche 11/23 | NHL Highlights 2022

Category: NHL

Daycare operator sentenced to 20 months in jail after BC toddler died in her care

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.