“Greed has taken over”: Why forced financing has some consumers driving away from buying a vehicle

After waiting months to find an electric vehicle, Dan West and Bryan Balmer, from Vancouver, B.C., thought the search was finally over.

They saw an advertisement for a used 2020 Volkswagen E-Golf and arrived at the local dealership to take it for a test drive. However, the joy of getting behind a new set of wheels quickly subsided when they offered to pay cash for the car.

“We had the money and it made no sense to finance something that we didn’t have to finance,” said West.

However, West and Balmer said the dealership refused their cash offer and told them the only option was to finance the vehicle.

“They wanted us to finance it or some portion of it, but there had to be something financed,” said West, adding nowhere in the advertisement did it state cash offers were not accepted.

For more info, please go to https://globalnews.ca/news/9295833/forced-financing-consumers-buying-vehicle/

