nzherald.co.nz published this video item, entitled “Grant Robertson Holds Post-Cabinet Press conference| nzherald.co.nz” – below is their description.

Grant Robertson Holds Post-Cabinet Press conference Check out our playlists: https://goo.gl/Swd249 Like NZ Herald on Facebook: https://goo.gl/tUC4oq Follow NZ Herald on Instagram: https://goo.gl/oLicXe Follow NZ Herald on Twitter: https://goo.gl/Wi6mbv nzherald.co.nz YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.