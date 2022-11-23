7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “Grandfather shot in the face trying to stop home invasion at Ardeer | 7NEWS” – below is their description.

A Good Samaritan is facing the prospect of losing his sight in one eye after he was shot in the face. The Ardeer grandfather interrupted would-be burglars, when one opened fire with a shotgun. 7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel

