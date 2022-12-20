GBNews published this video item, entitled “Government ‘have to enter talks or people will die’ argues former NHS Trust Chairman” – below is their description.

'It's nonesense to say they won't enter talks, they are going to have to or people will die.' Former NHS Trust Chairman, Roy Lilley, says the Government are listening to NHS staff recommendations 'with tin ears.'

