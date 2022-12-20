GBNews published this video item, entitled “Government extend it’s 5% deposit support until DECEMBER 2023” – below is their description.

‘The Government are keen to get first time buyers into the market because they know that home owners are more likely to support the Tory Party.’

reacts to the Government extending its 5% deposit support until December 2023.

Watch on TV: Virgin 604, Freesat 216, Sky 512, Freeview 236, YouView 236

Listen on DAB+ Radio

GBNews YouTube Channel