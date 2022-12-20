GOP Rep.-elect under scrutiny for resume discrepancies

Incoming Republican Congressman George Santos may have misrepresented parts of his resume, a CNN review of his public statements confirms. The New York Times, citing public documents and court records, first reported that key parts of Santos’ biography were either contradicted or not supported by evidence. A CNN review of claims Santos has made about his education and employment history found the same discrepancies. #CNN #News

