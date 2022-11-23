CNN published this video item, entitled “GOP lawmaker explains why he won’t vote for McCarthy to become House Speaker” – below is their description.
Kevin McCarthy is looking to become the next Speaker of the House after Republicans won the majority in the US House of Representatives, but he doesn’t currently have the votes within his party. CNN’s Melanie Zanona reports. #CNN #News

