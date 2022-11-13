GOP governor on midterm elections: Trump cost us the race

Gop governor on midterm elections: trump cost us the race

CNN published this video item, entitled “GOP governor on midterm elections: Trump cost us the race” – below is their description.

Gov. Larry Hogan (R-MD) joins CNN’s Dana Bash to discuss how he believes former President Donald Trump cost the GOP an overwhelming win in the midterm elections after CNN projects Democrats will keep their narrow Senate majority for the next two years. #CNN #News

