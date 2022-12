7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “Gold Coast grandmas take to the skies thanks to generous stranger | 7NEWS” – below is their description.

Two Gold Coast grandmas have hit a high point in their retirement living. The best friends in their 80s took to the skies thanks to the generosity of a stranger. 7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.