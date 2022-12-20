Daily Mail published this video item, entitled “‘Go back to Bahrain’: Tory MP Bob Stewart faces complaint for alleged racist comments” – below is their description.

‘Go back to Bahrain’: Tory MP Bob Stewart faces complaint for alleged racist comments | A campaigner who says he was tortured in Bahrain has made a complaint to the Conservative Party after MP Bob Stewart told him to “go back to Bahrain” during a confrontation. Sayed Ahmed Alwadaei, the director of the Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy, alleges the comments were racial abuse and has also reported the incident to the police. Bob Stewart denied his comments were racist after Sayed Ahmed Alwadaei lodged a complaint with the Tory party. #tories #bobstewart #ukpolitics #uknews #dailymail Daily Mail YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.