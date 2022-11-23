Global News published this video item, entitled “Global National: Nov. 22, 2022 | Youth allege they were overmedicated at Ontario group home chain” – below is their description.

Global News investigates a group home operator accused of overmedicating children and teens in care, while not providing enough access to therapy. We hear from some former workers and residents of Hatts Off homes. We also confront the psychiatrist who wrote the prescriptions and who calls the claims “nonsense.”

At the Emergencies Act inquiry, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino testified it became “virtually impossible” to enforce the law in Ottawa during February’s convoy protests. What Mendicino’s tipping point was during the demonstrations, and why “Freedom Convoy” lawyer Brendan Miller was ejected from the proceedings.

The federal government will expand its carbon pricing plan to Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador. Why those provincial governments are disappointed.

Plus, a plastic pollution solution: how the University of British Columbia has teamed up with the Wet’suwet’en First Nation to create biofoam—a new, biodegradable packaging material. How it’s made, the hope it will one day replace Styrofoam, and how the idea came to life.

And whoa, what a catch! See the giant, 30-kilogram goldfish one angler fetched in France.

For more info, please go to https://globalnews.ca/news/9287018/ontario-group-home-chain-hatts-off-overmedicating-kids-in-care/

