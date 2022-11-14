Global National: Nov. 13, 2022 | Ontario recommends masking as mandate debate continues

Global national: nov. 13, 2022 | ontario recommends masking as mandate debate continues

Global News published this video item, entitled "Global National: Nov. 13, 2022 | Ontario recommends masking as mandate debate continues"

In our top story: Ontario Premier Doug Ford is recommending people wear masks once again as the province’s hospitals are facing increasing pressure, but there are no plans to institute a mask mandate again at this point. But it’s not just Ontario facing the ongoing debate of whether to bring back mandates as hospitals across the country are facing the “triple-demic” surging of COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Sean O’Shea explores whether mask mandates could be in our future once again.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced nearly $1 million to help remove unexploded land mines and cluster bombs from across Cambodia and Vietnam as part of the ASEAN summit. He’s now preparing for the G20 summit, where Russia and China are expected to be the focus this week. Mackenzie Gray has more on what Trudeau’s next focus will be after Global News reported CSIS had told the prime minister China allegedly interfered in the 2019 federal election.

In the U.S., the predictions Republicans would sweep in a “red wave” have not come to fruition, as Democrats are still within reach of keeping their majority in the House and have retained their control of the Senate. Jennifer Johnson reports on what’s next for both parties, as some in the GOP are also pointing fingers at former president Donald Trump for their losses.

Canada’s historically high inflation is making life difficult for many Canadians and now the rising cost of living is outstripping payments of some who have retired. Their pensions have typically been tied to inflation, but as Ross Lord reports, that may not soon be enough.

Cancer remains a debilitating disease widely known for its tragic consequences. A new report shows that Canadians living with and surviving cancer has now reached 1.5 million, up a million from a decade ago. Experts say advancements have helped with earlier diagnosis and treatment, but there’s concerns Canada’s strained health-care system is setting back that progress. Jamie Mauracher reports.

Canada’s presence in the Arctic is heating up, with warming climate changing the course for future Maritime patrols. Earlier this year, HMCS Margaret Brooke set sail to the far north but the ship also made history long before that. Jeff Semple went on board the ship to find out more about the new icebreaker and how her namesake inspired a generation of Navy personnel to follow in her footsteps.

As we honour Canada’s war heroes this month, we also remember the fallen soldiers who were never buried in marked graves. Heather Yourex-West reports on one Canadian who went missing more than a century ago.

