Global National: Feb. 10, 2022 | Ottawa police limited as trucker protesters, disruption spreads out

Two weeks into their occupation of Ottawa, trucker convoy protesters remain dug-in and are now spreading beyond downtown, throughout the nation’s capital. From traffic disruptions at the city’s airport, to a barrage of fake 911 calls plaguing police, Ross Lord looks at why the unrest is getting harder for authorities despite police efforts to end it.

As the disruptive blockades protesting COVID-19 mandates escalate in Ontario, it’s prompting more calls for the province to take action. So why has Ontario Premier Doug Ford been mostly absent over the unrest? Eric Sorensen explains the possible strategy behind keeping a low-profile, as concerns grow over potentially politicizing pandemic strategy.

Meanwhile, as another group of protesters remain at the Ambassador Bridge, the blockade disrupting the busiest border crossing between Canada and the U.S. is taking a toll on economies on both sides. Sean O’Shea looks at the pain it’s inflicting on car manufacturing companies in Ontario, and the growing calls for authorities to take more action.

There are also still no signs the protest blockade at the Canada-U.S. Border crossing near Coutts, Alberta, will let up anytime soon either. As Heather Yourex-West reports, even with provincial COVD-19 restrictions lifted, protesters say they’ll stand their ground until all mandates across Canada are gone.

Also, despite key party figures expressing support and posing for pictures with protesters, the Conservative Party is now joining pleas to end the blockades. David Akin explains what forced the party to change its tone and why that doesn’t mean they are easing pressure on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to end mandates.

In Europe, inspired by the so-called ‘Freedom Convoy’ in Ottawa, a protest in France is now planning to make a stop in Paris before heading to Brussels, Belgium. Crystal Goomansingh looks at how authorities plan to push back on demonstrators, and the link to another vocal French movement that clashed with police.

Plus, 30,000 Russian troops begin military drills in the Black Sea, escalating the already sky-high tensions surrounding Ukraine.

And Canadian Olympians rack up more medals in one of their best days at the Winter Games.

