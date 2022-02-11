Global National: Feb. 10, 2022 | Ottawa police limited as trucker protesters, disruption spreads out

by

Global News published this video item, entitled “Global National: Feb. 10, 2022 | Ottawa police limited as trucker protesters, disruption spreads out” – below is their description.

Two weeks into their occupation of Ottawa, trucker convoy protesters remain dug-in and are now spreading beyond downtown, throughout the nation’s capital. From traffic disruptions at the city’s airport, to a barrage of fake 911 calls plaguing police, Ross Lord looks at why the unrest is getting harder for authorities despite police efforts to end it.

As the disruptive blockades protesting COVID-19 mandates escalate in Ontario, it’s prompting more calls for the province to take action. So why has Ontario Premier Doug Ford been mostly absent over the unrest? Eric Sorensen explains the possible strategy behind keeping a low-profile, as concerns grow over potentially politicizing pandemic strategy.

Meanwhile, as another group of protesters remain at the Ambassador Bridge, the blockade disrupting the busiest border crossing between Canada and the U.S. is taking a toll on economies on both sides. Sean O’Shea looks at the pain it’s inflicting on car manufacturing companies in Ontario, and the growing calls for authorities to take more action.

There are also still no signs the protest blockade at the Canada-U.S. Border crossing near Coutts, Alberta, will let up anytime soon either. As Heather Yourex-West reports, even with provincial COVD-19 restrictions lifted, protesters say they’ll stand their ground until all mandates across Canada are gone.

Also, despite key party figures expressing support and posing for pictures with protesters, the Conservative Party is now joining pleas to end the blockades. David Akin explains what forced the party to change its tone and why that doesn’t mean they are easing pressure on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to end mandates.

In Europe, inspired by the so-called ‘Freedom Convoy’ in Ottawa, a protest in France is now planning to make a stop in Paris before heading to Brussels, Belgium. Crystal Goomansingh looks at how authorities plan to push back on demonstrators, and the link to another vocal French movement that clashed with police.

Plus, 30,000 Russian troops begin military drills in the Black Sea, escalating the already sky-high tensions surrounding Ukraine.

And Canadian Olympians rack up more medals in one of their best days at the Winter Games.

For more info, please go to https://globalnews.ca/national/program/global-national

Subscribe to Global News Channel HERE: http://bit.ly/20fcXDc

Like Global News on Facebook HERE: http://bit.ly/255GMJQ

Follow Global News on Twitter HERE: http://bit.ly/1Toz8mt

Follow Global News on Instagram HERE: https://bit.ly/2QZaZIB

#GlobalNews #TruckerProtests #FreedomConvoy

Global News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Global News

Global News is the news and current affairs division of the Canadian Global Television Network, based in Vancouver, Canada.

Recent from Global News:

Global National: March 3, 2022 | Growing number of Ukrainians seeking refuge in Poland

Category: News

Afghan man says he faced bigotry at the Ukraine border

Category: News

What is the threshold for International Criminal Court to lay charges against Russia?

Category: News

In This Story: Belgium

Belgium, officially the Kingdom of Belgium, is a country in Western Europe. It is bordered by the Netherlands to the north, Germany to the east, Luxembourg to the southeast, France to the southwest, and the North Sea to the northwest.

It covers an area of 30,689 km2 (11,849 sq mi) and has a population of more than 11.5 million, making it the 22nd most densely populated country in the world and the 6th most densely populated country in Europe, with a density of 376 per square kilometre (970/sq mi). The capital and largest city is Brussels; other major cities are Antwerp, Ghent, Charleroi, Liège, Bruges, Namur, and Leuven.

Legally, Belgium is a sovereign state and a federal constitutional monarchy with a parliamentary system. Its institutional organization is complex and is structured on both regional and linguistic grounds. It is divided into three highly autonomous regions: the Flemish Region in the north, Wallonia in the south, and the Brussels-Capital Region.

2 Recent Items: Belgium

Russian banks banned from SWIFT: What are their options? | ABC News

Category: News

Belgian Teen Breaks Guinness World Record As Youngest Woman To Fly Solo Around The World

Category: Entertainment

In This Story: Canada

Canada is a country in the northern part of North America. It extends from the Atlantic to the Pacific and northward into the Arctic Ocean, covering 9.98 million square kilometres (3.85 million square miles), making it the world’s second-largest country by total area.

Its southern and western border with the United States, stretching 8,891 kilometres (5,525 mi), is the world’s longest bi-national land border. Canada’s capital is Ottawa, and its three largest metropolitan areas are Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver.

Various Indigenous peoples inhabited what is now Canada for thousands of years before European colonization. The Canada Act 1982, which severed the vestiges of legal dependence on the British Parliament. Canada is a parliamentary democracy and a constitutional monarchy in the Westminster tradition, with a monarch and a prime minister who serves as the chair of the Cabinet and head of government.

As a highly developed country, Canada has the seventeenth-highest nominal per-capita income globally as well as the thirteenth-highest ranking in the Human Development Index. Its advanced economy is the tenth-largest in the world, relying chiefly upon its abundant natural resources and well-developed international trade networks.

2 Recent Items: Canada

Global National: March 3, 2022 | Growing number of Ukrainians seeking refuge in Poland

Category: News

Afghan man says he faced bigotry at the Ukraine border

Category: News

In This Story: COVID-19

Covid-19 is the official WHO name given to the novel coronavirus which broke out in late 2019 and began to spread in the early months of 2020.

Symptoms of coronavirus

The main symptoms of coronavirus are:

  • a persistent new cough (non productive, dry)
  • a high temperature (e.g. head feels warm to the touch)
  • shortness of breath (if this is abnormal for the individual, or increased)

Latest News about Covid-19

Below are stories from around the globe related to the 2020 outbreak of novel Coronavirus – since the WHO gave the Covid-19 naming. Most recent items are posted nearest the top.

5 Recent Items: COVID-19

Covid Outbreak | Friday 4th March Wrap | nzherald.co.nz

Category: News

The truth about ivermectin

Category: News

Moldovan capital mayor: Ukrainian refugees to have meals, COVID-19 testing services

Category: News

WA reopens its border after nearly two years | 7.30

Category: News

Outrage After Florida Gov. DeSantis Yells at Teens For Wearing Masks

Category: News

In This Story: France

France is a republic and the largest Western European nation. Through expansion and colonisation in the 17th and 18th centuries France became a great power and still retains territories around the world. It has a seat on the UN security council and is the world’s fourth most wealthy country with a high standard of living and strong cultural identity.

6 Recent Items: France

West’s sanctions against Russia could cripple economy

Category: News

France Seizes Russian Oil Tycoon’s Yacht as Sanctions Tighten

Category: News

‘Wartok’: TikTok’s role in the information war marred by fake news • FRANCE 24 English

Category: News

Discrimination at the border • FRANCE 24 English

Category: News

Russian Oligarch’s Yacht Seized in France

Category: Business

Ukraine’s Kyiv Grand Ballet give emotional performance, as war rages at home • FRANCE 24 English

Category: News

In This Story: Freedom

5 Recent Items: Freedom

It’s Official: They Lied

Category: Opinion

Champion Paralympian Karni Liddell left devastated by 2022 Queensland flood disaster | 7NEWS

Category: News

Ukraine family desperate to treat daughter’s cancer – BBC News

Category: News

New Zealand authorities remove ‘Freedom Convoy’ protesters from Parliament grounds | The World

Category: News

FULL SPEECH: President Joe Biden delivers State of the Union speech to Congress |

Category: News

In This Story: Justin Trudeau

Justin Pierre James Trudeau PC MP is a Canadian politician who is the 23rd and current prime minister of Canada since November 2015 and the leader of the Liberal Party since April 2013.

3 Recent Items: Justin Trudeau

Justin Trudeau makes announcement alongside Canadian trade minister | LIVE

Category: News

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Canada’s deputy PM provides update on country’s response to war | LIVE

Category: News

Trudeau attends question period in House of Commons amid Russia-Ukraine conflict | LIVE

Category: News

In This Story: Ontario

Ontario is a province in east-central Canada that borders the U.S. and the Great Lakes. It’s home to Ottawa, Canada’s capital, known for Parliament Hill’s Victorian architecture and the National Gallery, featuring Canadian and indigenous art. Toronto, Ontario’s capital, is home to the 553m-high CN Tower, with expansive views from its revolving restaurant.

2 Recent Items: Ontario

Ontario providing $1 million for 1st Canadian PTSI treatment centre designed for first responders

Category: News

COVID-19: Ontario’s top doctor provides update | LIVE

Category: News

In This Story: Ottawa

Ottawa is Canada’s capital, in the east of southern Ontario, near the city of Montréal and the U.S. border.

1 Recent Items: Ottawa

Senators @ Panthers 3/3 | NHL Highlights

Category: NHL

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....