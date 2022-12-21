Global National: Dec. 20, 2022 | 8 teen girls charged with second-degree murder in Toronto stabbing

by
Global national: dec. 20, 2022 | 8 teen girls charged with second-degree murder in toronto stabbing

Global News published this video item, entitled “Global National: Dec. 20, 2022 | 8 teen girls charged with second-degree murder in Toronto stabbing” – below is their description.

Eight teenage girls have been charged with second-degree murder after a 59-year-old man was stabbed to death in downtown Toronto just after midnight Sunday, police say. Brittany Rosen has more on the early details emerging from the investigation of the crime.

A Saskatchewan family is horrified their intellectually disabled daughter was sent to jail, instead of receiving the support programs she should be entitled to. The pandemic is partly to blame, as Heather Yourex-West reports on the heartbreaking circumstances facing this family.

Operations have slowly resumed at Vancouver International Airport, but cancellations and delays are persisting for the majority of scheduled flights. Metro Vancouver was smothered with snow overnight into Tuesday morning. Emily Lazatin reports on the chaos which stranded hundreds of passengers on planes for hours on end.

A 97-year-old woman who worked as a secretary for a Nazi concentration camp was convicted on Tuesday for her role in the murder of more than 10,500 people. Redmond Shannon looks into the trial of the so-called ‘Secretary of Evil’, which could be the last of its kind.

Plus, Buenos Aires, Argentina was turned into a street party on Tuesday, as millions of people celebrated Argentina’s first World Cup victory since 1986. Ross Lord has more on the chaotic celebrations in the Argentinian capital, and where some fans think soccer superstar Lionel Messi ranks in the debate among the sport’s greatest players.

