Global National: April 20, 2022 | Canada’s inflation rate soars beyond predictions

Caution - Russia Ukraine Conflict

This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.

Global News published this video item, entitled “Global National: April 20, 2022 | Canada’s inflation rate soars beyond predictions” – below is their description.

On this episode of Global National: The cost of living in Canada just keeps getting more expensive, with the inflation rate rising to 6.7 per cent in March, exceeding economists’ expectations. Abigail Bimman looks at what’s fuelling soaring food prices, how you can cope and why experts say there may be no end in sight.

Concerns are also cropping up for Canadian farmers, as pressure grows on them to yield more output amid soaring costs. Heather Yourex-West reports on the challenges farmers are facing and the potential impact during an international food crisis.

In Ukraine, time is running out for the hundreds of people holed up inside the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, surrounded by Russian forces. Jackson Proskow reports on the dire situation in the besieged city, the new vows for aid from Western allies and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ominous new threat.

As many Ukrainians fleeing war still face hurdles, Ottawa is pledging to streamline the process to welcome them into Canada. Ross Lord explains how the plan involves teaming up with Air Canada, how frequent flyers can help and what obstacles remain for refugees after they arrive.

To federal politics in Ottawa – the Conservative leadership vote is months away. Several candidates are in the running, and a new Ipsos poll done exclusively for Global News suggests Pierre Poilievre is the front-runner. David Akin has a closer look at the results, which candidate could woo voters outside the party and the strategy the Tories need to decide on.

And Canada’s soaring inflation is forcing many people to rethink the way they spend or borrow money. Global National’s Dawna Friesen speaks with financial counsellor Pamela George on what people with debt should do; how you can offset the soaring costs of food and fuel; what you should do before borrowing money; and which options to avoid completely.

For more info, please go to https://globalnews.ca

Global News YouTube Channel

