Global National: April 19, 2022 | Russia escalates attacks in attempt to seize Ukraine’s Donbas

by

Caution - Russia Ukraine Conflict

This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.

Global News published this video item, entitled “Global National: April 19, 2022 | Russia escalates attacks in attempt to seize Ukraine’s Donbas” – below is their description.

On this episode of Global National: The brutal war in Ukraine has entered a new stage, with Russia ramping up its bid to seize control of the Donbas region. Crystal Goomansingh reports on the latest bombardments and how the Kremlin has bolstered its troops.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also believes Ukraine’s Donbas region belongs to Russia, as his forces escalate their offensive to seize control. Jeff Semple explains the history of the long-contested region and why claiming it is so important to Putin.

In Canada, the housing market may be cooling for now, but owning a home is still out of reach for many Canadians. Royal LePage predicts prices could surge an additional 15 per cent by the end of 2022. Mike Drolet looks at the efforts to tame the market and the ripple effects.

And the Canadian federal government aims to cool the housing market by cracking down on foreign investors. Though, experts say foreign investors aren’t too different from corporate investors and every day Canadians, including dozens of MPs from all political parties, who are landlords. As David Akin explains, it’s highlighting how domestic investment contributes to the housing crunch.

As the country also grapples with the shortcomings and staffing shortages in long-term care homes, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is earmarking $22 million to facilities in New Brunswick. But as Abigail Bimman explains, advocates are still waiting for long-promised national standards.

In the U.S., a federal judge in Florida has tossed out Washington’s mandate requiring passengers to wear masks on flights, prompting most major U.S. airlines to scrap mask mandates. Ross Lord explains why some health experts warn the move is premature, and what the decision means for Canadian travellers.

Plus, the Ukrainian folk song “Oh, the Red Viburnum in the Meadow” is one of many pieces representing the country’s rich culture. Now the song has become a rallying cry for Ukrainians and international artists to show their support. Eric Sorensen explains how Ukrainian rock star-turned-soldier Andriy Khlyvnyuk, with the help of Pink Floyd, has brought the song to the forefront.

For more info, please go to https://globalnews.ca

Subscribe to Global News Channel HERE: http://bit.ly/20fcXDc

Like Global News on Facebook HERE: http://bit.ly/255GMJQ

Follow Global News on Twitter HERE: http://bit.ly/1Toz8mt

Follow Global News on Instagram HERE: https://bit.ly/2QZaZIB

#GlobalNews #GlobalNational

Global News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Global News

Global News is the news and current affairs division of the Canadian Global Television Network, based in Vancouver, Canada.

Recent from Global News:

Saskatchewan resident wins $70M Lotto Max lottery jackpot prize

Category: News

Johnny Depp takes stand in defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard: “My goal is the truth”

Category: Legal, News

COVID-19: US drops mask mandates on domestic flights, public transportation

Category: Logistics, News

In This Story: Canada

Canada is a country in the northern part of North America. It extends from the Atlantic to the Pacific and northward into the Arctic Ocean, covering 9.98 million square kilometres (3.85 million square miles), making it the world’s second-largest country by total area.

Its southern and western border with the United States, stretching 8,891 kilometres (5,525 mi), is the world’s longest bi-national land border. Canada’s capital is Ottawa, and its three largest metropolitan areas are Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver.

Various Indigenous peoples inhabited what is now Canada for thousands of years before European colonization. The Canada Act 1982, which severed the vestiges of legal dependence on the British Parliament. Canada is a parliamentary democracy and a constitutional monarchy in the Westminster tradition, with a monarch and a prime minister who serves as the chair of the Cabinet and head of government.

As a highly developed country, Canada has the seventeenth-highest nominal per-capita income globally as well as the thirteenth-highest ranking in the Human Development Index. Its advanced economy is the tenth-largest in the world, relying chiefly upon its abundant natural resources and well-developed international trade networks.

2 Recent Items: Canada

Canada imposes sanctions on Putin’s daughters, 12 other Russian associates: Trudeau

Category: News

Russia Attacks Across Donbas in New Offensive, Ukraine Says

Category: News

In This Story: Donbas

The Donbas or Donbass is a historical, cultural, and economic region in south-eastern Ukraine, and bordering Russia.

In March 2014, following the Euromaidan and 2014 Ukrainian revolution, the Donetsk and Luhansk “People’s Republics” took control of areas within the region with support from Russia. Russia recognised their independence in February 2022. No other country recognises the independence of the areas.

Before the war, the city of Donetsk (then the fifth largest city in Ukraine) had been considered the unofficial capital of the Donbas. Large cities (over 100,000 inhabitants) also included Luhansk, Mariupol, Makiivka, Horlivka, Kramatorsk, Sloviansk, Alchevsk, Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk. Now the city of Kramatorsk is the interim administrative centre of the Donetsk Oblast, whereas the interim centre of Luhansk Oblast is Sievierodonetsk.

2 Recent Items: Donbas

Fear In Mariupol As Russia Begins Offensive In Donbas Region

Category: News

Russia intensifies assault on eastern region of Ukraine

Category: News

In This Story: Florida

Florida is the southeasternmost U.S. state, with the Atlantic on one side and the Gulf of Mexico on the other. It has hundreds of miles of beaches. The city of Miami is known for its Latin-American cultural influences and notable arts scene, as well as its nightlife, especially in upscale South Beach. Orlando is famed for theme parks, including Walt Disney World.

2 Recent Items: Florida

Accident Report: 14-Year-Old’s Seat Had Been Adjusted Before Death At Amusement Park

Category: News

DeSantis pushes to eliminate Disney’s special governing status in Florida

Category: News

In This Story: Justin Trudeau

Justin Pierre James Trudeau PC MP is a Canadian politician who is the 23rd and current prime minister of Canada since November 2015 and the leader of the Liberal Party since April 2013.

3 Recent Items: Justin Trudeau

Canada imposes sanctions on Putin’s daughters, 12 other Russian associates: Trudeau

Category: News

Can a Conservative Party leadership candidate turn large crowds at rallies into votes

Category: News

Trudeau agrees with Biden that Russia committing “genocide” in Ukraine

Category: News

In This Story: Putin

Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin is a Russian politician and a former officer of the KGB who has served as President of Russia since 2012, previously holding the position from 1999 until 2008. He was also the Prime Minister of Russia from 1999 to 2000 and again from 2008 to 2012.

5 Recent Items: Putin

As Russian mothers mourn sons killed in Ukraine, support for Putin’s war remains solid | ITV News

Category: News

Russia steps up offensive as ‘new phase’ of war unleashed with 300-mile frontline | ITV News

Category: News

Canada imposes sanctions on Putin’s daughters, 12 other Russian associates: Trudeau

Category: News

Fake subtitles attributed to Vladimir Putin in parody viral video • FRANCE 24 English

Category: Media, News

War in Ukraine: your questions answered

Category: News

In This Story: Ripple

Ripple is a real-time gross settlement system, currency exchange and remittance network created by Ripple Labs Inc., a US-based technology company. The ledger employs the native cryptocurrency known as XRP.

2 Recent Items: Ripple

Live: Ripple effect of Russia-Ukraine conflict on global food security

Category: Agriculture, News

Brian Sullivan’s RBI: How the cost of transporting oil and other liquids has increased

Category: Energy, News, Oil & Gas

In This Story: Russia

Russia, or the Russian Federation, is a transcontinental country located in Eastern Europe and Northern Asia. It extends from the Baltic Sea in the west to the Pacific Ocean in the east, and from the Arctic Ocean in the north to the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea in the south.

Russia spans more than one-eighth of the Earth’s inhabited land area, stretching eleven time zones, and bordering 16 sovereign nations. Moscow is the country’s capital.

The Soviet Union was dissolved in 1991 and since 1993 Russia been governed as a federal semi-presidential republic. Russia is a major great power, with the world’s second-most powerful military, and the fourth-highest military expenditure. As a recognised nuclear-weapon state, the country possesses the world’s largest stockpile of nuclear weapons.

3 Recent Items: Russia

Fear In Mariupol As Russia Begins Offensive In Donbas Region

Category: News

Russia intensifies assault on eastern region of Ukraine

Category: News

Balance Of Power Full Show (04/19/2022)

Category: Business, Finance, Media

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....