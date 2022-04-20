Global News published this video item, entitled “Global National: April 19, 2022 | Russia escalates attacks in attempt to seize Ukraine’s Donbas” – below is their description.

On this episode of Global National: The brutal war in Ukraine has entered a new stage, with Russia ramping up its bid to seize control of the Donbas region. Crystal Goomansingh reports on the latest bombardments and how the Kremlin has bolstered its troops.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also believes Ukraine’s Donbas region belongs to Russia, as his forces escalate their offensive to seize control. Jeff Semple explains the history of the long-contested region and why claiming it is so important to Putin.

In Canada, the housing market may be cooling for now, but owning a home is still out of reach for many Canadians. Royal LePage predicts prices could surge an additional 15 per cent by the end of 2022. Mike Drolet looks at the efforts to tame the market and the ripple effects.

And the Canadian federal government aims to cool the housing market by cracking down on foreign investors. Though, experts say foreign investors aren’t too different from corporate investors and every day Canadians, including dozens of MPs from all political parties, who are landlords. As David Akin explains, it’s highlighting how domestic investment contributes to the housing crunch.

As the country also grapples with the shortcomings and staffing shortages in long-term care homes, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is earmarking $22 million to facilities in New Brunswick. But as Abigail Bimman explains, advocates are still waiting for long-promised national standards.

In the U.S., a federal judge in Florida has tossed out Washington’s mandate requiring passengers to wear masks on flights, prompting most major U.S. airlines to scrap mask mandates. Ross Lord explains why some health experts warn the move is premature, and what the decision means for Canadian travellers.

Plus, the Ukrainian folk song “Oh, the Red Viburnum in the Meadow” is one of many pieces representing the country’s rich culture. Now the song has become a rallying cry for Ukrainians and international artists to show their support. Eric Sorensen explains how Ukrainian rock star-turned-soldier Andriy Khlyvnyuk, with the help of Pink Floyd, has brought the song to the forefront.

