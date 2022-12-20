Global News published this video item, entitled “Global Edmonton Profiles in Courage 2022” – below is their description.

Global Edmonton’s annual holiday special “Profiles in Courage” features some of the most inspiring Albertans of the year. They have all endured difficult medical journeys and made a difference for others along the way. If you need a mental health lift, or perhaps even some motivation to reach a certain goal, this show is for you.

The 2022 special celebrates eight Albertans, including Jan Fletcher, who was paralyzed in a horseback riding accident, but inspired others by getting back in the saddle in her own way. Also featured are two children: Aria Gutmann, a young girl with special needs who found an unlikely group of mentors in a junior hockey team; and Karter Bourgeault, a six-year-old battling an aggressive brain tumour whose family found a creative way to give him courage – thanks to his love of the Edmonton Oilers.

“Profiles in Courage” is hosted, written and produced by award-winning Global Edmonton Health Matters reporter and anchor Su-Ling Goh.

For more info, please go to https://globalnews.ca/tag/edmonton-health-matters/

Subscribe to Global News Channel HERE: http://bit.ly/20fcXDc

Like Global News on Facebook HERE: http://bit.ly/255GMJQ

Follow Global News on Twitter HERE: http://bit.ly/1Toz8mt

Follow Global News on Instagram HERE: https://bit.ly/2QZaZIB

#GlobalNews #health #courage

Global News YouTube Channel