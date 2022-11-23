7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “Giant piling rig crashes down on Frankston Hospital | 7NEWS” – below is their description.

Frankston Hospital is facing chaos after a giant piling rig toppled without warning and crashed through its roof. The collapse forced the evacuation of dozens of patients and staff, and leaves a major clean-up operation. 7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel

