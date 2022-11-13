DW News published this video item, entitled “Germany’s vice chancellor warns Beijing on Taiwan | DW News” – below is their description.

Germany’s vice chancellor has spoken out forcefully on the risks of economic dependency on China. Robert Habeck said that Germany is learning the lessons of Russia’s war in Ukraine – and looking to diversify its economic ties in Asia. Speaking to DW’s Richard Walker in Singapore, Habeck said “we are, of course, interested in trade with China, but not in stupid trade with China.”

Habeck said a possible Chinese invasion of Taiwan would have a “disastrous effect on the whole world” and be “far more catastrophic” than the war in Ukraine. He said Germany was changing its rules on foreign investment to encourage companies to invest their money elsewhere.

After his government faced criticism over the Chinese state shipping company getting approval to buy a stake in the German port of Hamburg, Habeck admitted he was against the deal – and was overruled by Chancellor Olaf Scholz. “We need to have unity in the cabinet. And this was the only way to get this unity.”

But Habeck insisted Germany is serious about rethinking ties with China. “We have made up our mind about China. We see the problem… we know the risk.”

