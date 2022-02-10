Germany’s FM Baerbock advocates against the expansion of Israeli settlements | DW News

by

DW News published this video item, entitled “Germany’s FM Baerbock advocates against the expansion of Israeli settlements | DW News” – below is their description.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock’s laid a wreath at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem on Thursday as part of her first stop on a multi-day tour of the Middle East.

The multiday tour is Baerbock’s first visit to the Middle East since becoming German foreign minister in December. After visiting Yad Vashem, Baerbock met with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in Tel Aviv, promising that Germany’s new government would continue to stand in solidarity with Israel.

She also met with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and President Isaac Herzog.

On Thursday, after meeting with Lapid, Baerbock said a two-state solution in the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians would be “the best option” for both sides. However, the foreign minister criticized Israeli settlements being built on Palestinian-claimed territory in the West Bank as a threat to the peace process. Later on Thursday, Baerbock traveled to Ramallah in the West Bank, where she met her Palestinian counterpart Riad Malki, as well as Palestinian National Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. Once again, she stressed the need for Israelis and Palestinians to resume peace talks. Baerbock told Malki that Germany looked forward to supporting both sides in an effort to bring peace to the region. Though the German foreign minister struck a more positive tone, Malki bemoaned the lack of an Israeli negotiating partner, as Prime Minister Naftali Bennet has been very clear in his rejection of a two-state solution.

DW News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - DW News

DW News is a global English-language news and information channel from German public international broadcaster Deutsche Welle, established in summer 2015.

Recent from DW News:

How likely are nuclear disasters and cyber warfare in Ukraine? | DW News

Category: News

Putin’s nuclear threats: How seriously should the West take them? | Conflict Zone

Category: News

Watch live: United Nations General Assembly votes on Ukraine resolution | DW News

Category: News

In This Story: Germany

Germany, officially the Federal Republic of Germany, is a country in Central and Western Europe. It lies between the Baltic and North seas to the north, and the Alps to the south.

Germany is a federal parliamentary republic led by a chancellor. With over 83 million inhabitants of its 16 constituent states, it is the second-most populous country in Europe after Russia, as well as the most populous member state of the European Union. Its capital and largest city is Berlin, and its financial centre is Frankfurt; the largest urban area is the Ruhr.

5 Recent Items: Germany

Cost of Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Sanctions’ Impact on World Economies

Category: News

Will supplying weapons to Ukraine drag more countries into the conflict? | The World

Category: News

LIVE: Biden to Deliver First State of the Union Address to Congress

Category: News

German climate activist Luisa Neubauer: “Germany is co-financing Putin”s war” | DW News

Category: News

Germany rethinks nuclear power shutdown: Emergency Reactor Founder explains the move to GB News

Category: News

In This Story: Holocaust

The Holocaust, also known as the Shoah, was the genocide of European Jews during World War II. Between 1941 and 1945, Nazi Germany and its collaborators systematically murdered some six million Jews across German-occupied Europe, around two-thirds of Europe’s Jewish population.

2 Recent Items: Holocaust

Zelenskiy Condemns Russia’s Strike of Kyiv Holocaust Memorial

Category: News

LIVE: Kyiv skyline as Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine continues

Category: News

In This Story: Israel

Israel, a Middle Eastern country on the Mediterranean Sea, is regarded by Jews, Christians and Muslims as the biblical Holy Land. Its most sacred sites are in Jerusalem. Within its Old City, the Temple Mount complex includes the Dome of the Rock shrine, the historic Western Wall, Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. Israel’s financial hub, Tel Aviv, is known for its Bauhaus architecture and beaches. 

2 Recent Items: Israel

Expert: Russia-Ukraine conflict could cause hunger and food insecurity around the world

Category: News

Alleged ‘Tinder Swindler’ sued by diamond magnate’s family l GMA

Category: Entertainment

In This Story: Middle East

4 Recent Items: Middle East

Rory McIlroy’s last three holes of the 2022 Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic

Category: Golf

Syria: “Any use of Chemical Weapons is unacceptable” | United nations

Category: News

Russia Attacks Targets Across Ukraine After Putin Orders Strikes

Category: Politics

Hong Kong Expands Stimulus as Covid Curbs Hit Growth

Category: Business

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....