DW News published this video item, entitled “Germany’s FM Baerbock advocates against the expansion of Israeli settlements | DW News” – below is their description.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock’s laid a wreath at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem on Thursday as part of her first stop on a multi-day tour of the Middle East.

The multiday tour is Baerbock’s first visit to the Middle East since becoming German foreign minister in December. After visiting Yad Vashem, Baerbock met with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in Tel Aviv, promising that Germany’s new government would continue to stand in solidarity with Israel.

She also met with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and President Isaac Herzog.

On Thursday, after meeting with Lapid, Baerbock said a two-state solution in the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians would be “the best option” for both sides. However, the foreign minister criticized Israeli settlements being built on Palestinian-claimed territory in the West Bank as a threat to the peace process. Later on Thursday, Baerbock traveled to Ramallah in the West Bank, where she met her Palestinian counterpart Riad Malki, as well as Palestinian National Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. Once again, she stressed the need for Israelis and Palestinians to resume peace talks. Baerbock told Malki that Germany looked forward to supporting both sides in an effort to bring peace to the region. Though the German foreign minister struck a more positive tone, Malki bemoaned the lack of an Israeli negotiating partner, as Prime Minister Naftali Bennet has been very clear in his rejection of a two-state solution.

DW News YouTube Channel