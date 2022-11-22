Germany to withdraw all its troops from Mali by 2024 | DW News

Germany to withdraw all its troops from Mali by 2024

Germany’s government says it has agreed to withdraw all its troops from Mali by 2024. The West African nation has been fighting a Jihadist insurgency for a decade now.

Germany has around 1,000 troops currently deployed in Mali. Most are involved in reconnaissance. The pull-out will start in mid 2023. More and more Western nations have withdrawn their forces from Mali in recent months. Its military government has become a close ally of Russia – and Russian mercenaries have been linked to several massacres there.

DW News is a global English-language news and information channel from German public international broadcaster Deutsche Welle.

Germany

Germany, officially the Federal Republic of Germany, is a country in Central and Western Europe. It lies between the Baltic and North seas to the north, and the Alps to the south.

Germany is a federal parliamentary republic led by a chancellor. With over 83 million inhabitants of its 16 constituent states, it is the second-most populous country in Europe after Russia, as well as the most populous member state of the European Union. Its capital and largest city is Berlin, and its financial centre is Frankfurt; the largest urban area is the Ruhr.

Mali

Mali, officially the Republic of Mali, is a landlocked country in West Africa. Mali is the eighth-largest country in Africa, with an area of just over 1,240,000 square kilometres. The population of Mali is 19.1 million. 67% of its population was estimated to be under the age of 25 in 2017. Its capital is Bamako.

Russia

Russia, or the Russian Federation, is a transcontinental country located in Eastern Europe and Northern Asia. It extends from the Baltic Sea in the west to the Pacific Ocean in the east, and from the Arctic Ocean in the north to the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea in the south.

Russia spans more than one-eighth of the Earth’s inhabited land area, stretching eleven time zones, and bordering 16 sovereign nations. Moscow is the country’s capital.

The Soviet Union was dissolved in 1991 and since 1993 Russia been governed as a federal semi-presidential republic. Russia is a major great power, with the world’s second-most powerful military, and the fourth-highest military expenditure. As a recognised nuclear-weapon state, the country possesses the world’s largest stockpile of nuclear weapons.

