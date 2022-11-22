DW News published this video item, entitled “Germany to withdraw all its troops from Mali by 2024 | DW News” – below is their description.

Germany’s government says it has agreed to withdraw all its troops from Mali by 2024. The West African nation has been fighting a Jihadist insurgency for a decade now.

Germany has around 1,000 troops currently deployed in Mali. Most are involved in reconnaissance. The pull-out will start in mid 2023. More and more Western nations have withdrawn their forces from Mali in recent months. Its military government has become a close ally of Russia – and Russian mercenaries have been linked to several massacres there.

DW News YouTube Channel