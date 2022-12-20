Global News published this video item, entitled “German court hands suspended sentence to 97-year-old for Nazi war crimes” – below is their description.

A 97-year-old woman who worked as a Nazi concentration camp typist at Stutthof was convicted on Tuesday for her role in the murder of thousands of people, with the prosecutor saying that while Irmgard Furchner was “only a secretary,” her role was “significant.”

“‘Only a secretary’ is easily said but the role of a secretary at the time in the bureaucracy of a concentration camp was significant,” state prosecutor Maxi Wantzen said.

Judge and court spokesperson Frederike Milhoffer said that after hearing the evidence, the court decided the accused “knowingly and willingly supported the cruel death of more than 10,500 prisoners through gasification, through the inhumane conditions at the camp,” as well as transfers of people to Auschwitz-Birkenau and death marches.

