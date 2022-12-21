German court convicts 97-year-old ex-Nazi camp typist

A 97-year-old woman has been convicted of Nazi war crimes in what could be one of Germany’s last Holocaust trials.

Irmgard Furchner served as a secretary at the Stutthof concentration camp in Poland between 1943 and 1945.

Al Jazeera’s @DominicKane reports from Berlin, Germany.

Germany

Germany, officially the Federal Republic of Germany, is a country in Central and Western Europe. It lies between the Baltic and North seas to the north, and the Alps to the south.

Germany is a federal parliamentary republic led by a chancellor. With over 83 million inhabitants of its 16 constituent states, it is the second-most populous country in Europe after Russia, as well as the most populous member state of the European Union. Its capital and largest city is Berlin, and its financial centre is Frankfurt; the largest urban area is the Ruhr.

Holocaust

The Holocaust, also known as the Shoah, was the genocide of European Jews during World War II. Between 1941 and 1945, Nazi Germany and its collaborators systematically murdered some six million Jews across German-occupied Europe, around two-thirds of Europe’s Jewish population.

Poland

Poland, officially the Republic of Poland, is a country located in Central Europe. It is divided into 16 administrative provinces, covering an area of 312,696 square kilometres, and has a largely temperate seasonal climate.

Poland’s capital and largest metropolis is Warsaw.

