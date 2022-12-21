Al Jazeera English published this video item, entitled “German court convicts 97-year-old ex-Nazi camp typist” – below is their description.
A 97-year-old woman has been convicted of Nazi war crimes in what could be one of Germany’s last Holocaust trials.
Irmgard Furchner served as a secretary at the Stutthof concentration camp in Poland between 1943 and 1945.
Al Jazeera’s @DominicKane reports from Berlin, Germany.
–Al Jazeera English YouTube Channel
