GBNews published this video item, entitled “GB News’ Mark White reports from a Holiday Inn in Maidenhead which is housing migrants” – below is their description.
Watch on TV: Virgin 604, Freesat 216, Sky 515, Freeview 236, YouView 236
Listen on DAB+ RadioGBNews YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.
1 thought on “GB News’ Mark White reports from a Holiday Inn in Maidenhead which is housing migrants”
As a former employee of this hotel and resident of the town, I find this absolutely heartbreaking. Maidenhead was a thriving town, with a close-knit community. That hotel was a driving force behind the local economy, supporting other restaurants, bars and taxi firms as well as employing over 150 staff. Disgraceful and something for the government to be thoroughly ashamed of.