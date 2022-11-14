GBNews published this video item, entitled “GB News’ Mark White reports from a Holiday Inn in Maidenhead which is housing migrants” – below is their description.

Watch on TV: Virgin 604, Freesat 216, Sky 515, Freeview 236, YouView 236 Listen on DAB+ Radio GBNews YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.