by
The Independent published this video item, entitled "'Gate of the Exonerated' unveiled, honouring wrongly convicted Central Park Five"

New York City unveiled the “Gate of the Exonerated” at Central Park on Monday, 19 December, honouring the wrongly-convicted “Central Park Five.”

The group of Black and Hispanic teenagers were wrongly found guilty of beating and raping a 28-year-old white female jogger in 1989.

All of the Five – Korey Wise, Antron McCray, Raymond Santana, Kevin Richardson and Yusef Salaam – spent several years in prison their exoneration in 2002.

Footage shows the unveiling of the entry way on the park’s northern perimeter between Fifth Avenue and Malcolm X Boulevard.

About This Source - The Independent

The Independent is a British online newspaper. It was established in 1986 as a national morning printed paper.

In This Story: New York

New York is a state in the northeastern U.S., known for New York City and towering Niagara Falls. NYC’s island of Manhattan is home to the Empire State Building, Times Square and Central Park. The Brooklyn Bridge connects Manhattan with the borough of Brooklyn. The iconic Statue of Liberty stands in New York Harbor. To the east, Long Island has beaches, the Montauk Lighthouse, the ritzy Hamptons and Fire Island.

In This Story: New York City

New York City (NYC) is located in the U.S. state of New York. The city is the center of the New York metropolitan area, the largest metropolitan area in the world with approximately 23 million people in its combined statistical area.

New York City has been described as the cultural, financial, and media capital of the world, hosting the headquarters of the United Nations, as well as the New York Stock Exchange.

