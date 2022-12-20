Gary Neville on ITV World Cup Special was an ‘advert for the Labour Party’ says Nigel Farage

by
Gary neville on itv world cup special was an 'advert for the labour party' says nigel farage

GBNews published this video item, entitled “Gary Neville on ITV World Cup Special was an ‘advert for the Labour Party’ says Nigel Farage” – below is their description.

‘What happend on ITV during that World Cup special was an all out advert for the Labour Party.’

Nigel Farage answers a viewer question as to ‘whether Gary Neville would make a goof Labour party MP?’

