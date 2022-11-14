CGTN published this video item, entitled “G20 Reporter’s Take: Meet ‘Doctor Huang’ at Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway” – below is their description.

The Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway is a signature project of the Belt and Road Initiative. After completion, it will cut travel times from more than three hours to a mere 40 minutes between the two locations. CGTN’s Cen Ziyuan takes an exclusive ride from the Tegalluar Station in Bandung, where she meets “Doctor Huang.” For more: https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-11-14/Meet-Doctor-Huang-at-Jakarta-Bandung-High-Speed-Railway-1eWFJL39j7W/index.html CGTN YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.