G20 Reporter’s Take: Meet ‘Doctor Huang’ at Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway

G20 reporter's take: meet 'doctor huang' at jakarta-bandung high-speed railway

The Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway is a signature project of the Belt and Road Initiative. After completion, it will cut travel times from more than three hours to a mere 40 minutes between the two locations. CGTN’s Cen Ziyuan takes an exclusive ride from the Tegalluar Station in Bandung, where she meets “Doctor Huang.”

About This Source - CGTN

This story is an English language news item from CGTN. CGTN is a Chinese state-funded broadcaster.

Jakarta, Indonesia‘s massive capital, sits on the northwest coast of the island of Java. A historic mix of cultures – Javanese, Malay, Chinese, Arab, Indian and European – has influenced its architecture, language and cuisine. The old town, Kota Tua, is home to Dutch colonial buildings, Glodok (Jakarta’s Chinatown) and the old port of Sunda Kelapa, where traditional wooden schooners dock.

