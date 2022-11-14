CGTN published this video item, entitled “G20 meeting on global cooperation” – below is their description.
The G20 leaders are gathering for their summit in Bali, Indonesia, under the theme “Recover Together, Recover Stronger” as the world economy reels from geopolitical tensions, high inflation and unbridled climate change. In this context, how can Asian wisdom help with global cooperation? Can leaders set aside their differences and focus on the common good? Can the U.S. work with China toward effective global governance? Let’s get insights from experts on World Insight special on Asian wisdom in facing global challenges.CGTN YouTube Channel
