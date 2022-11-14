CGTN published this video item, entitled “G20 meeting: Focusing on real multilateralism” – below is their description.
Indonesia’s Bali hosts the G20 Summit this year, with the theme “Recover Together, Recover Stronger.” G20 leaders gather as the world economy reels from geopolitical tensions, high inflation due in part to rising food and energy costs, and unbridled climate change. Could leaders set aside their differences and focus on the common good? Could the U.S. work with China toward effective global governance? On these questions and more, CGTN host Tian Wei seeks answers from a strong panel of experts from around the world.
For more:
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.