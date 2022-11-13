Full Panel: ‘This Is Donald Trump’s Loss,’ GOP Grassroots Throw Blame For National Upsets

NBC News published this video item, entitled “Full Panel: ‘This Is Donald Trump’s Loss,’ GOP Grassroots Throw Blame For National Upsets” – below is their description.

Stephen Hayes, Hallie Jackson, Symone Sanders-Townsend and Jake Sherman join the Meet the Press roundtable to discuss fracturing within the Republican Party on the heels of an expected Trump 2024 announcement on Tuesday.

Donald John Trump was the 45th President of the United States. Before entering politics, he was a businessman and television personality. Trump was born and raised in Queens, a borough of New York City, and received a bachelor's degree in economics from the Wharton School.

