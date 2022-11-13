NBC News published this video item, entitled “Full Cassidy: GOP Has ‘To Be A Party Of The Future’” – below is their description.

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), who voted to impeach former President Trump, says he will support Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and says the Republican Party needs to become “a party of the future” focusing on ideas and policy initiatives for the American public during an exclusive interview with Meet the Press. NBC News YouTube Channel

